Cachar District Administration Steps Up to Resolve Unclaimed Deposits on October 11

Silchar: In a major citizen-oriented initiative, the Cachar District Administration has announced a one-day special camp on October 11, 2025, to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed deposits and funds lying with various banks and financial institutions. The move, carried out under directives from the Assam Finance Department, is part of a statewide campaign to help citizens recover their unclaimed financial assets.
The camp will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at multiple venues, including the DC’s Office, Silchar, Co-District Office, Dholai, Sonai Revenue Circle, and the Block Development Offices of Lakhipur, Katigorah, and Udharbond, ensuring accessibility for residents across Cachar.
District Development Commissioner Norsing Bey, ACS, said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to financial inclusion, transparency, and public welfare. “These camps aim to close the communication gap between banks and rightful claimants, ensuring swift resolution of pending financial matters,” he stated.
He added that the drive is focused on empowering citizens to claim their rightful dues without unnecessary delays or bureaucratic obstacles. The effort also aligns with the State’s broader mission to enhance financial awareness and institutional accountability, particularly in rural areas.
Residents can visit the designated venues with valid identification and relevant documents for on-the-spot assistance from bank representatives.