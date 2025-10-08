Cachar District Administration Steps Up to Resolve Unclaimed Deposits on October 11

Silchar: In a major citizen-oriented initiative, the Cachar District Administration has announced a one-day special camp on October 11, 2025, to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed deposits and funds lying with various banks and financial institutions. The move, carried out under directives from the Assam Finance Department, is part of a statewide campaign to help citizens recover their unclaimed financial assets.

The camp will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at multiple venues, including the DC’s Office, Silchar, Co-District Office, Dholai, Sonai Revenue Circle, and the Block Development Offices of Lakhipur, Katigorah, and Udharbond, ensuring accessibility for residents across Cachar.