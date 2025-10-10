BTC government to suspend all chairmen of VCDC, TCLCC, and town committees

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: After the BPF-led BTC government was sworn in, the new government led by Hagrama Mohilary as Chief, has decided to suspend all the existing chairmen of Village Council Development Committee (VCDC), Territorial Council Level Coordination Committee (TCLCC), Town and Country Planning, Municipal Boards, town committees, Central Selection Board (CSB), and other boards with immediate effect.

Talking to mediapersons on behalf of BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, MCLA and chief whip of BPF Legislature Party, Derhasat Basumatary, said that selection of fresh beneficiaries of PMAY houses, Awas plus, and other schemes would be made, cancelling the selection of list prepared by the previous government. He said that the BPF-led council government would not allow politics to be played with selection of beneficiaries and that all eligible poor families would be benefitted by the government schemes.

On the alliance with BJP, Basumatary said that there was no concrete decision made yet to go for an alliance with the BJP but focus was on a people-centric BTC Government to work for the welfare and development of the people. He declined to comment on the selection of Executive Members. Interestingly, the MCLAs of BJP were seen sitting on the benches of the ruling BPF.

Reliable sources said that the list of EMs had been sorted out but not announced yet as most of the MCLAs were chasing Hagrama Mohilary for EM berths. The Muslims who have four elected MCLAs and the Imam Council have been demanding four EMs from their community and some of the fresh MCLAs are also demanding EM berths while reports revealed that the BJP which has five MCLAs want two EMs.

Also Read: Assam: CM Vigilance team arrests NAM official at Nagaon

Also Watch: