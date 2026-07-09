Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Nojit Kemprai appointed EM to 13th NCHAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Assam Governor on Wednesday appointed Nojit Kemprai, Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), as an Executive Member (EM) of the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

Kemprai, who represents the 20-Gunjung constituency, was previously an Executive Member of the 12th NCHAC after his election in 2019. He was re-elected unopposed to the 13th council in 2024 from the same constituency.

Concurrently, the governor, invoking Rule 21(3) of the Assam Autonomous District Rules, removed sitting Executive Member Amendu Hojai of the 23-Harangajao constituency from his executive position. Hojai will, however, continue to serve as a MAC in the 13th NCHAC.

With Kemprai's induction, the NCHAC executive committee, headed by Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa, now stands at 15 members.

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