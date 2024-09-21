Assam: Special plantation drive ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ held in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A special plantation drive on the theme of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, as a part of the global campaign, was carried out on Friday inside the District Judicial Court complex, Biswanath. The programme was organized by the District Judiciary, Biswanath in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority, Biswanath Chariali.

B Kshetry, District and Sessions Judge -cum- Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Biswanath, A Sonowal, Secretary of DLSA, Biswanath along with the other Judicial officers of Biswanath Judiciary and employees of the district court and DLSA, Biswanath participated in the drive.

Also Read: Swachhata Hi Seva campaign begins in Silchar on PM Modi's Birthday with Plantation Drive (sentinelassam.com)