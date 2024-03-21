Assam: Sri Krishna Rukmini Kalakshetra concludes 25-day Sanskritik Utsav in Cachar district

GUWAHATI: The 25-day-long Bharatiya Sanskritik Utsav concluded recently with a series of programmes, including the observation of the martyrs’ day of Sudeshna.

Organized by Sri Krishna Rukmini Kalakshetra, Khompal, Bekirpar, in the Cachar district, the programmes had state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Joint Director Dr. Manoranjan Sarkar as the chief guests, Barakghati Teli Sahu Samaj president Manoj Kumar Shah as the chief speaker, and a host of other distinguished guests and guests of honour. The bhumi pujan for the installation of a statue of Swahid Sudeshna was led by the local female artistes. The programme had the inauguration of a ‘Tiger Garden’ as the animal park on the Sri Krishna Rukmini Kalakshetra premises on the bank of the Heritage River Rukmini. The name of the river, as legend goes, has its origins with Lord Sri Krishna and His consort Rukmini, who had a holy dip in this river. Dr. Manoranjan Sarkar inaugurated the park.

The programme of naba-bastra paridan to a kalpo bot briskha was initiated jointly by Dr. Manoranjan Sarkar and AVS Dr. Jitendra Bhuyan, and the cultural programme was led by Oja Hari Kant Sinha. Sri Krishna Rukmini Kalakshetra chairman Bidhan Sinha conducted all the programmes.

