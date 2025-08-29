Assam: ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign turns violent in Cachar College

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign by the Congress turned violent in Cachar College as a member of the NSUI was beaten allegedly by the ABVP-affiliated students. Chandan Majumdar, a member of the students’ wing of the Congress, was seen profusely bleeding and later shifted to the Silchar Medical College & Hospital for treatment. District Congress President Sajal Acharjee and former President Abhijit Paul condemned the incident demanding arrest of the ABVP cadres. A group of NSUI members gathered in the Cachar College and shouted slogans like ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod.’ A group of ABVP cadres, mainly females, protested and that led to fighting between the two groups. Later police arrived and brought the situation under control.

