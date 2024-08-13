Four Dibrugarh University NSS Volunteers Invited as Special Guests for 78th Independence Day at Red Fort

DIBRUGARH: As a part of recognition to the services rendered by NSS of Dibrugarh University, four NSS volunteers namely, Kabyajyoti Gogoi from Nakachari College, Anisha Dey from Sibsagar College, Ganga Gogoi from Moran College and Kunal Agarwal from Dibrugarh University have been invited as special guests to attend the glorious 78th Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort, New Delhi on August 15.

The members who will be a part of the eight member delegates of Assam have been recognized for their remarkable services to the community by promoting the true values of National Service Scheme (NSS) in their respective institutions. The entire family of Dibrugarh University, including Vice Chancellor, Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Registrar, Dr. Paramananda Sonowal, Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Surajit Borkotokey, and Programme Coordinator of NSS Cell, Prof. Devid Kardong along with other NSS fraternity have congratulated and wished the volunteers for a wonderful experience of the occasion.

