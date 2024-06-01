Assam: State Archaeological employee found dead in Sivasagar residence

GAURISAGAR: In the Sivasagar district, within the jurisdiction of the Joysagar police station, a young man's lifeless body was discovered in the bedroom of Dilip Das’ home in Rudrasagar, on the outskirts of Gaurisagar. This discovery caused much panic in the area. The victim was identified as Sumit Borgohain (24), son of retired army man Harinarayan Borgohain of Bhakat village in Dhemaji district. Sumit joined the Napukhuri regional office of the Assam State Archaeological department as a third grade employee about 10 months ago. When the rental house's owner knocked on Sumit's room door, he got no answer. The owner of the house Dilip Das immediately informed the police.

The victim’s parents and family members later arrived at the rented house. The victim was found lying face up on his bed after the door of the room was broken. Sumit, was a post graduate in mathematics who successfully completed his BEd degree. The sudden demise of the meritorious young employee has cast a pall of gloom in the entire Sivasagar as well as his home district Dhemaji.

