State Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal visits Dibrugarh to inspect waterlogging

Dibrugarh: State Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal visited Dibrugarh to inspect the artificial flood situation on Thursday.

Singhal assessed the issues and inspected the DTP drain at Paltan Bazar, H.S. Road, Station Road, Laluka, and various areas in Dibrugarh.

Observing the dire situation and listening to the complaints of the affected people, the minister assured that a long-term plan would be implemented soon to resolve the problem. He mentioned that the main drainage channel of the city has reduced capacity and thus needs to be excavated. The desilting work will begin in September after the monsoon ends this year, which might take more than a year to complete. He emphasised that this would significantly reduce the problem to a large extent. During this artificial flood period, images taken via satellite will be surveyed, and a report will be prepared within two months.

The minister assured that the government understands the residents’ hardships and will take necessary actions soon, promising a positive step forward.

