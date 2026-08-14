Assam State Jamiat president Mustaq Anfar announces Rs 2.25 cr flood relief

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Assam State Jamiat President and chief patron of the Anfar Foundation, Mustaq Anfar, has announced a major relief package worth Rs 2.25 crore for families affected by the devastating floods that have ravaged Upper Assam since July 19.

Under the relief initiative, financial assistance will be provided to 2,400 severely flood-affected and economically vulnerable families to help them rebuild their homes.

On August 12, Maulana Mustaq Anfar, accompanied by office-bearers of the Assam State Jamiat and Anfar Foundation, visited several flood-affected areas. During his visit, he interacted with affected residents at the MC Club in Nazira and took stock of their difficulties. Describing it as a humanitarian responsibility to stand beside families who have lost almost everything in the floods, Anfar said that assistance should reach people irrespective of caste or religion.

He announced that Jamiat’s National President, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, would contribute Rs 1 crore, while the Assam State Jamiat and Anfar Foundation would provide another Rs 1.25 crore, taking the total relief commitment to Rs 2.25 crore.

They said the amount of compensation will be determined by conducting field investigations in the homes of the flood victims.

The Assam State Jamiat and Anfar Foundation have already been engaged in relief operations in Upper Assam. Since July 29, they have distributed food and essential supplies worth approximately Rs 30 lakh among flood-affected people in various areas.

Meanwhile, on August 12, Anfar also attended an educational assistance programme organised by the voluntary organisation Wat NE, with financial support from the Ajmal Foundation, at Holongkatoni village in Nazira. More than 100 flood-affected schoolchildren were provided with educational materials at the programme.

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