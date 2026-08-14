Family Alleges Foul Play in Guwahati Journalist’s Mysterious Death, Seeks Probe

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The mysterious death of journalist Dipu Choudhury, a native of Bajali district and an employee of a satellite television channel in Guwahati, has raised questions, with his family suspecting foul play and demanding a thorough investigation.

According to Dipu’s family, he had been in a relationship with a girl for around six years. The family alleged that after the girl moved to Guwahati, her behaviour and attitude towards Dipu changed, and she wanted to continue her life without him.

The family further alleged that differences gradually developed between the two, leading to frequent disagreements. They also claimed that Dipu had earlier told them that he had seen the girl communicating with another youth after allegedly noticing secret messages on her mobile phone. The family believes this may have contributed to growing tension in their relationship.

Following Dipu’s death, his family has raised questions over whether the alleged relationship troubles had any connection with the incident. They have urged the authorities to investigate all possible angles and establish the circumstances leading to his death.

Meanwhile, Dipu’s family members have lodged an FIR at Hatigaon police station in Guwahati, seeking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Also Read: Assam: High-tech instrumentation centre inaugurated at Bodoland University