Assam: State-level youth leadership talent hunt kicks off in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A three-day state-level Youth Leadership Talent Hunt (RYLA), organized by Rotary Club Bongaigaon, began on Friday at Terapanth Bhawan.

After participant registration, the programme started with a tribute to Assam’s beloved artiste Zubeen Garg, offered by Mandip Singh, District Governor of Rotary district 3240. The event was attended by key Rotary officials, including Debjit Goswami, Vice-Governor Abhijit Dokania, senior Rotarian Prem Harlalka, Club President Ranjit Kumar Barman, Secretary Dilip Brahma, and RYLA organizers PK Das and Shovon Chakraborty.

A total of 41 students aged 14 to 18 from various institutions across the state are taking part in the leadership competition

