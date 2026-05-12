Nalbari: Cultural Revival Takes Root at Basanti Maa Temple in Barajara–Chandkuchi

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A remarkable social and cultural transformation is taking shape in the Barajara–Chandkuchi area of Nalbari district, guided by the timeless ideal, ‘Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi’ — mother and motherland are greater than heaven. Centred around the Basanti Maa Temple, the initiative has gradually emerged as a model of social unity, cultural revival, and community-based development.

The project has been envisioned by senior social worker, volunteer and Haryana BJP State Organization General Secretary Phanindra Nath Sharma. According to Sharma, the true development of the nation begins with the development of its villages. With this belief, the first step was to renovate and develop the Basanti Maa Temple, not merely as a place of worship but as a community gathering space and a centre of cultural awakening.

The initiative received early support from noted industrialist and political leader Sudhanshu Mittal of Delhi, who contributed Rs 5 lakh for the temple’s development. Later, Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha, MP Biswajit Daimary, Jitu Goswami, and several other well-wishers extended support according to their capacities.

Along with the temple, work began on the overall development of the surrounding campus, including a community hall and a public stage.

Giving equal importance to spirituality, art and education, the project gradually evolved into a multi-dimensional cultural centre. Beginning with computer education, it now includes an art school, music school, tailoring training for women, a driving school, and a library. Special emphasis has been placed on reviving reading habits in an increasingly technology-driven age.

In addition, three well-equipped guest rooms have been built adjacent to the project site for overnight stays. Visitors from different parts of India as well as from countries including the United States, England, Australia and New Zealand have stayed there and highly appreciated the initiative.

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