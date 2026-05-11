Founder Headmaster of Gandhiji Silpukhuri ME School Passes Away at 69

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Khireswar Borah, the founder Headmaster of Gandhiji Silpukhuri ME School, breathed his last at his residence on Saturday night due to a critical ailment. He was 69. The youngest son of Late Durgeshwar Borah and Padumi Borah of Dicial village on the outskirts of Gaurisagar, Khireswar Borah established the Gandhiji Silpukhuri ME school in 1981 and served as the founder headmaster. Before his cremation, a shradhanjali function was organized at his residence where several organizations paid floral tributes.

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