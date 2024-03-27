Assam: Vasanta Utsav celebrated in Dhubri

DHUBRI: Vasanta Utsav was celebrated in Dhubri with a day-long programme by a socio-cultural organisation of Dhubri, Nrityangan on Monday. After rituals of offering colour at the idols of Radha-Krishan performed in the Kalibari temple premises in the morning, a long colourful procession of various communities in their cultural attires, was taken out from Kalibari to Rajiv Gandhi Children’s Park. This procession was flagged off by brand ambassador of Dhubri, Suresh Harlalka.

In the Rajiv Gandhi Children’s Park, child and senior artists as well, staged lively and colourful cultural performances to celebrate the Vasant Utsav with pomp, gaiety and fervour. The programme here in the park was anchored by the president of Nrityangan, Dr. Pratima Neogi.

Dr. Neogi in her brief address to the huge participants said that Vasant Utsav has unique flavour of universal appeal to get united for wellbeing of nature with advent of Vasant Ritu (spring season).

“Besides deep religious and cultural importance, it is also the only season wherein all the creatures of nature including human being feel the transformation of celestial and astronomical change in the universe and thus celebrate the season for time immemorial,” Dr. Neogi.

Talking to The Sentinel, founder and secretary of Nrityangan, Dipankar Majumdar said that after having observed the deterioration of cultural values of celebrating the Doul festival in recent years, Nrityangan came out with the novel idea to stage the Doul festival welcoming the Vasanta (spring season) with colours five years ago to observe the festival.

A series of colourful floor painting (Alpana) were drawn on the streets of Dhubri town under the guidance of veteran artist, Arjun Sharma.

