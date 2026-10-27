Assam Steps Up to Fight Against Illicit Liquor with 30-Day Training

DERGAON: In a major effort to dismantle illegal liquor networks and safeguard public health, the Assam Excise Department has initiated a comprehensive 30-day residential training programme for 73 of its enforcement officers. The formal inauguration of the month-long course was held on Monday at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

The training session was officially inaugurated by senior officer Virendra Mittal, who serves as the Commissioner and Secretary of the Excise Department. Addressing the officers during the opening ceremony, Mittal stressed the importance of discipline, technical precision, and unwavering commitment to public service in their field operations.

Assam Excise Minister Atul Bora voiced strong support for the programme through a message on social media, emphasizing that the state government, guided by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, is resolved to eradicate the illegal liquor trade. Minister Bora noted that illicit alcohol poses a direct hazard to public health and community safety, adding that the specialized training would act as a crucial turning point in tightening enforcement across Assam, stated a press release.

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