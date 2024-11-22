Assam: STF Cracks Down On Counterfeit Currency Racket, Seizes Rs 4.59 Lakh

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police took a firm stance against counterfeit currency operations on Thursday night when they raided Kharikata, Sonapur, and confiscated Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs. 4.59 lakh. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of one individual.

Sections 61(2), 318(4), 179, 180, 181, 62, and 111(3) of the BNS Act and IPC were among the several sections under which the operation was carried out under STF PS Case No. 20/2024. The STF team acted on intelligence and located 918 fake Rs. 500 notes during a raid on Ali Ahmed's rental home.

Among the other things seized was a cell phone and eight rolls of tape suspected to have been used in the production of the fake currency.