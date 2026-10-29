Assam STF Seizes 20.4 Kg of Opium Worth ₹3 Crore in Amingaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a Tata Yodha vehicle at Amingaon and recovered 20 kg and 432 grams of opium allegedly concealed inside the vehicle’s spare wheel at midnight on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs that a consignment of narcotics would be transported from Senapati in Manipur to a neighbouring state via Amingaon in a Tata Yodha bearing registration number AS01PC0730.

Acting on the information, the STF intercepted the vehicle and conducted a search, during which the opium was recovered from the spare wheel. The driver, identified as Md Shahid Ali (42 years), son of late Bahar Ali and a resident of Chawul Khowa village under Mukalmua police station in Nalbari district, was apprehended in connection with the seizure.

The estimated CID valuation of the seized contraband is Rs 1 crore, while its street value is assessed at approximately Rs 3 crore.

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