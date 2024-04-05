SIVASAGAR: Department of Political Science, Gargaon College organized a special online lecture series on issues of International Relations (IR) from March 26 to March 28. Dr Obja Borah Hazarika, Assistant Professor of Department of Political Science, Dibrugarh University was invited as the resource person of the lecture series. Dr Hazarika deliberated on a range of IR issues. On day 1, she spoke on Civil Liberties and National Security. She highlighted how powerful regimes are curtailing the civil liberties of people in the name of national security. On day 2, she deliberated on humanitarian intervention and its implications in world politics. On the final day, Dr Borah reflected on themes like challenges to global commons like oceans, seabed and outer space.

The lecture series was attended by students of Department of Political Science of Gargaon College and Dibrugarh University. Head of the Department and all other faculty members of the Department of Political Science, Gargaon College actively participated in the event. The programme was moderated by Yuvaraj Gogoi, an Assistant Professor of the Department of Political Science.

Noted speaker, poet and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta highly praised the initiatives of the organizers for enhancing the knowledge base of the students.

