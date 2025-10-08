Assam: Stolen motorcycle recovered, suspect arrested in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Itakhola outpost under Sootea PS recovered a stolen motorcycle and arrested one Mirajul Islam (22 years), a resident of No. 1 Balidonga on Monday. The police team conducted a search operation in the house of one Majibur Rahman, recovered the motorcycle bearing registration number AS12Y9407, and arrested his son Mirajul Islam in connection with the theft case. The motorcycle was stolen from the NH-15 near the Jiya Bharali River on the day of Vijaya Dashami when one Sagar Paul parked his Yamaha R15 motorcycle and went to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga. On return, he found that his motorcycle had been stolen. The victim immediately rushed to Jamuguri police station and lodged an FIR.

