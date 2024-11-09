Assam: Stone pelter arrested by RPF in Dibrugarh district

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In a crackdown on railway vandalism, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended a stone pelter on late Thursday night in Dikom area of Dibrugarh district.

“On November 7, around 10 pm, we received information about stone pelting on train number 12423 DN before it crossed Dikom station. The incident resulted in the cracking of the outer window glass of berth number 65 in coach B/2,” a railway official said.

Acting swiftly, the RPF team, led by RPF Inspector Pavan Kumar conducted a raid and search operation in the area between Lahowal and Dikom. They were able to apprehend the culprit, who was roaming beside the railway track in an intoxicated state.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to pelting stones on the passing train at around 9.15 pm. He was brought to the RPF post in Dibrugarh, and a case was registered under sections 154, 147, and 145(b) of the Railway Act.

“Drive and surveillance are being conducted regularly to avoid such incidents,” the RPF official stated.

