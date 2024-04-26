Three overground rebel workers apprehended in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: In a joint operation of 23 Assam Rifles and Arunachal police, three overground rebel workers (OGW) were apprehended on Wednesday who assisted the insurgents in carrying out the ambush on Assam Rifles convoy at Mukumpani Forest Range Margherita Changlang Road in Tinsukia district on April 16. The OGWs have been identified as Mankhul Mossang (28) of Manmao, Mannong Mossang (39) of Manmao and Jhonwang Hakum (21) of Namtok, all are from Changlang district of AP.

The Tinsukia SP Abhijit Gurav informed that all the OGWs provided logistic support and guidance to the ULFA cadres. He also informed that one ULFA cadre was killed in retaliatory firing by Assam Rifles and was buried by his inmates in nearby forest besides 3 ULFA cadres were also injured and evacuated to ULFA camp in Myanmar on April 16 incident adding further that the efforts are underway to recover the dead body of slain cadre and hand it over to the family members.

