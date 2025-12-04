Assam: Two pregnant cattle stolen from Jamugurihat’s Charipukhuri Area

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sensation continues to prevail in and around the greater Jamugurihat area due to the growing numbers of cattle head thefts. A similar incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday as two pregnant cattle heads of two brothers, respectively Kul Prasad Gautam and Bhuban Gautam, residents of Charipukhuri in the northern part of Jamugurihat, were reported stolen from his cowshed. The family members came to know about the theft on Wednesday morning. They along with the villagers tried to trace the stolen cows but in vain. Later on, the victim’s families lodged an FIR at Jamuguri police station after which a team of Jamuguri police reached the site and began an investigation.

