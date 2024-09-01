Rupjyoti Phukan Appointed as Resident Chief Executive of Oil India Limited at Duliajan Field Headquarters

Dibrugarh: Rupjyoti Phukan assumed the charge of Resident Chief Executive (RCE), of Oil India Limited, Field Headquarters, Duliajan. Phukan joined OIL as an Executive Trainee (ET) in December 1988 in the Drilling Department at Duliajan. Born to Lila Phukan and Late Tarun Chandra Phukan, Rupjyoti Phukan hails from Nagaon. He did his schooling from Nagaon Government Boys’ HS School, Nagaon and graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Assam Engineering College, Guwahati.

He served the Drilling Department of Oil India Limited for more than two decades. Subsequently, Phukan moved to the North-East Frontier (NEF) Project and looked after the Administration and Coordination Department for a period of eight years till June 2020. Later on, he was promoted to the position of General Manager in the Administration Department at Corporate Office, Noida in 2020. He took over the charge of Chief General Manager (Admin & Cord) in 2022 at Noida and later transferred to Duliajan as Executive Director (Drilling Services) in January 2024.

With a rich background in drilling services and extensive experience in administration and coordination, Phukan brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to this critical role. In his most recent role within the administration and coordination department, Phukan was instrumental in streamlining processes, enhancing inter-departmental collaboration, and ensuring smooth organizational operations. His strategic vision and strong leadership qualities have earned him recognition as a key figure within the company. He has participated in various leadership and management development programmes, further honing his skills in management and strategic planning. Known for his visionary leadership with sound technical knowledge and amicable persona, Phukan is an avid Golfer and a passionate bridge player.

