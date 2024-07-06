Meghalaya Faces 44% Excess Rainfall, Causes Extensive Damage to Infrastructure

SHILLONG: In the past month Meghalaya has been struck by heavy rainfall records 117.32 cm of rain between June 1 and July 3. Marking a 44% increase from normal levels. This excess rainfall wreaked havoc on state's infrastructure and disrupted lives of its residents, officials reported Friday.

A senior official from disaster management department highlighted that southern districts of Meghalaya are bearing brunt of deluge. "The monsoon rains have caused extensive damage to public infrastructure. Triggered landslides and flash floods. Uprooted trees and caused various other damages" the official stated.

In response to crisis, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang convened a high-level meeting to assess ground situation. And review the state's preparedness to address ongoing challenges. During meeting it was revealed that government has allocated Rs 13.5 crore to facilitate immediate relief operations.

"Chief secretary emphasized that allocated funds would be crucial in addressing immediate needs of those affected and ensuring that relief measures are swiftly implemented," official added.

Despite extensive damage state government has made significant progress in restoring normalcy. Most of the damaged roads have been repaired. Continuous efforts are underway to rebuild and strengthen affected infrastructure. The government is closely monitoring situation to ensure further preventive measures are in place. It also ensures that relief operations proceed smoothly.

Excessive rainfall has not only impacted infrastructure but also posed significant threat to safety and well-being of residents. Landslides and flash floods have rendered several areas hazardous. The authorities have issued warnings and advisories. Emergency services and disaster response teams have been deployed across affected regions. They assist in evacuation, rescue operations and distribution of essential supplies.

As monsoon season continues state government remains vigilant and committed to mitigating impact of heavy rains. Meghalaya's battle with excessive monsoon rains underscores critical need for robust disaster management strategies. Infrastructure resilience. The swift response and proactive measures by state government.