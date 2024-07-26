Assam: Student’s Dead Body Recovered from Kuklung River

Bijni: The dead body of a student was recovered from the waters of the Kuklung River. The discovery triggered a sharp sensation.

The victim was identified as Kishor Kumar Boro. He was mentioned to be a brilliant student and was doing his master degree in physics at Bodoland University. Kishor Kumar Boro had reportedly gone swimming in the Kuklung River. He was at a location near the Sluice Gate in the Asraobari locality before going missing.

Local people and State Disaster Management Force personnel mounted a search and rescue operation for Kishor Kumar Boro. The dead body of the victim was recovered on the next day from the water. Bijni Police arrived at the location and sent the dead body for postmortem.

Kishore Kumar Boro was mentioned to be a meritorious student. Both his parents, Kalaram Boro and Alkai Rai are retired teachers and Kishore was their only son. Kalaram Boro is also the village headman of their village. The death of Kishore Kumar Boro cast a shadow of gloom in the entire region.

A dead body was recovered from the banks of the Brahmaputra river in North Guwahati on Wednesday afternoon. The body was mentioned to be that of a youth and the identity of the same was not known. The discovery of an unidentified dead body on the banks of the Brahmaputra River triggered a sensation in the North Guwahati locality. According to sources, the dead body was found floating in the river by the locals. It was also mentioned that the recovered dead body was devoid of any clothes.

Although initial speculations were that the dead body may belong to Ramen Baruah, who has been missing since Monday morning from the riverbank behind the Guwahati High Court, it was soon realised that the dead body belonged to a young man while Ramen Baruah is a senior citizen. Meanwhile, the search for Ramen Baruah continues with Assam Police and NDRF personnel actively looking for clues of his whereabouts in multiple locations of the state.