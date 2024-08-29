Senior journalist Ratul Deka dies in road accident in Morigaon

Morigaon: The body of senior journalist Ratul Deka was found on the road at Tenguri area of Morigaon town on Tuesday night. On the road, his body was discovered covered in blood at around 10 pm on Tuesday night. He was rushed to the Morigaon Civil Hospital but doctors declared him dead. After the news of Deka’s death spread, a large number of leaders and activists of various political parties and organizations rushed to the Morigaon Civil Hospital. The incident took place at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday night. The body of the journalist was taken to the AASU office by a procession after the post-mortem. His body was also taken to Morigaon Sadar Bihutali. The event was attended by District Commissioner Debashis Sarma, Additional District Commissioner Dr Sangita Barthakur, Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya, Assam Sahitya Sabha Propaganda Sub-Committee Executive President Ajit Sharma. Late Deka’s family, Morigaon Xakha Xahitya Xabha, representatives of more than half a hundred political parties and many others paid their respects to the late Ratul Deka.

The body of the journalist was taken to his temporary residence at Tenguri and then to his birthplace Jaluguti where Tiwa Sahitya Sabha Jaluguti Branch, Jaluguti Anchalik Swamaj Sahitya Sabha, Jaluguti Mandal Congress Committee, Jaluguti New Star Club paid their last respect. The body was taken to his birthplace Cholapar village later at Jaluguti for cremation. He is survived by his wife, two children and a large family. Deka worked for several news agencies.

Also Read: MLA Rupesh Gowala inaugurated 30-bedded isolation ward of Doomdooma First Referral Unit

Also watch: