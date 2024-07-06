Assam: Students Union Protest Dismissal of Security Personnel

Hamren: The members of the Karbi Students' Union protested the dismissal of security personnel engaged in a hydropower project. They also threatened to take up an agitated protest against the authorities because of this development.

The project authorities have dismissed security personnel working at the Karbi Langpi hydropower project in the hill district of West Karbi Anglong which has been active since 2007. The dismissal of the security personnel has caused considerable distress among their families, who are now grappling with an uncertain future and financial instability. However, out of the security personnel who had been employed on a temporary basis for the past 17 years, 14 have been reinstated without any interview or examination process. Unfortunately, the remaining 25 have been dismissed from their positions by the authorities.

After that incident, there has been a significant outcry throughout the entire district. In response to the incident, the Karbi Students Union has protested against such acts and demanded the re-appointment of 39 security personnel who have been working on a temporary basis for the last 17 years. And if for some reason the security personnel are deprived of employment, the Karbi Students Union leadership said that in the coming days, an agitated movement will take place against the Karbi Langpi Hydroelectric Project Authorities.

Previously the members of the All Assam 108 Mrityunjay Employees’ Association staged a protest at Lokhra in Guwahati, highlighting their long-standing demands, including salary irregularities and demanding improvements in their working conditions. The protesters expressed their anger and frustration regarding the lack of fixed working hours and the lack of payment at a fixed time. They also mentioned that they will be submitting memoranda to the CEO of Services in Assam and the Director General of the National Health Mission, Assam. They also requested that the authorities concerned resolve the problems as soon as possible.