Assam: Sub-Divisional Officer Srishti Singh unveiled election mascot for Bilasipara

BILASIPARA: In an awareness meeting held at Bilasipara College in connection with the upcoming Parliamentary election 2024, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) of Bilasipara Srishti Singh recently unveiled the election mascot of the Bilasipara Election district. The mascot is named as “Dotara” and it was designed by cartoonist Kalyani Adhikari. The meeting was started with a street play with a view to create election awareness among the public.

Addressing the students and people present in the meeting the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) of Bilasipara Srishti Singh, Election Officer Roushinul Alom, Assistant Commissioner and Officiating Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Jiyaur Rahman delivered speech to encourage the new voters about ethical voting and for high turnout in the upcoming election. The Principal of Bilasipara College Dr. Biswajit Biswas and members of SVEEP cell, Librarian Dr. Hari Charan Das, Assistant teacher Manas Ranjan Kashyap, Arup Bhuyan, Bidyut Goswami, other lecturers and students of the college were present on the occasion. In addition a street play was performed at Salkocha bazaar at around 11.30 am that day to raise election awareness among the public. The play was performed by the Swastidoot Natya Sangstha of Golakganj.

