Assam: Subsidized masur dal, sugar & salt scheme launched across state

TEZPUR: As part of the statewide launch of the scheme for distribution of subsidized masur dal, sugar, and salt under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), a districtwide ceremonial programme was held on Monday across 986 Fair Price Shops (FPS) under 29 GPSS/WCCS in Sonitpur district, aligning with the central launch by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the District Commissioner of Sonitpur Ananda Kumar Das attended one of the district-level programmes held at Mahabhairab Co-operative Consumers Stores Ltd., Tezpur, joined by the Deputy Director of Supplies, other district officials, GPSS/WCCS representatives, and beneficiaries. Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner highlighted the government’s continued efforts to ensure food security and affordability for all eligible households through transparent and technology-driven systems under the National Food Security Act. He urged all FPS dealers and co-operative societies to strictly adhere to ePOS-based biometric authentication, avoid manual transactions, and maintain full transparency throughout the distribution process to ensure that every eligible beneficiary receives their entitled share.The scheme will benefit 2,49,530 ration card holders in Sonitpur district, ensuring the supply of masur dal, sugar, and salt at subsidized rates through fair price shops during the Special Anna Sewa Din to be observed from November 10 to 19. Under this initiative, masur dal will be distributed at Rs 69 per kilogram, sugar at Rs 38 per kilogram, and salt at Rs 10 per kilogram.

GOLAGHAT: The district-level inauguration ceremony of the distribution programme of additional subsidized food items, including lentils, sugar, and salt, was held at Ghiladhari Chuk Community Hall in Chaodang Pathar, Golaghat district on Monday. The subsidized food items were distributed to beneficiaries, with district officials, local dignitaries, journalists, and residents attending the event. The state-level main event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, and the programme broadcast live at all Fair Price Shops (FPS) across the state, including Golaghat. The distribution programme was implemented simultaneously at 1,615 FPS outlets in Golaghat district. Similar district-level events were held in the four other assembly constituencies of the district, with ministers and MLAs participating in the events.

TINSUKIA: The Government of Assam’s new initiative to provide masur dal, sugar, and salt at subsidized rates to economically weaker sections was ceremonially launched on Monday in Margherita co-district, in tune with the statewide programme inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, through a live telecast from Guwahati. The local launch event was held at the Makumkilla Fair Price Shop, where arrangements were made for beneficiaries and stakeholders to witness the Chief Minister’s address, along with simultaneous viewing in all 280 Fair Price Shops (FPS) across the co-district. The scheme will cover 49,696 ration cards, benefitting approximately 1,51,013 individuals under the Public Distribution System. The event at Makumkilla was attended by the Circle Officer, Margherita, Gyanjyoti Dutta, and other officials. Simultaneously, the distribution programme was also held in other areas of Tinsukia district. While Sanjoy Kishan, MLA, Tinsukia, attended the Bijoy Agarwalla Fair Price Shop at Monkhushi TE, Suren Phukan attended Satraghnu Singh’s shop at Borhapjan.

KOKRAJHAR: In Kokrajhar, the district-level ceremonial distribution programme was held at M/S Kokrajhar Town Co-Opt. Wholesale, Kokrajhar town, where BTC EM Derhasat Basumatary graced the occasion as the chief guest. He lauded the initiative of the State Government led by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for ensuring affordable access to essential commodities, emphasizing that transparency would be maintained between shopkeepers and customers in the distribution process. Further, BTC MCLA Dhaneswar Goyary, Joint Secretary Ractim Buragohain, along with other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. The state-level launch event was also live-streamed at 1,098 FPS across Kokrajhar district. The scheme is expected to benefit around 8,34,991 beneficiaries from 2,30,279 Ration Card holder families in Kokrajhar district.

DONGKAMUKAM: In the twin districts, KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang too launched the same at Menmiji Lamps, near Jengkha, West Karbi Anglong, in presence of DC Sarangapani Sharma, government officials, BJP District President Radip Ronghang, and over hundreds of beneficiaries. Altogether, 4,072 beneficiaries of Menmiji Lamps received subsidized items. Addressing the meet as chief guest, he informed that for another two months the beneficiaries had to buy the subsidized items at rate of Rs 117 but that from Jan 2026 onwards, the price would be reduced to Rs 100.

