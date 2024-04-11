‘Jan Sunuwai’ organized with a view to bolster efforts towards public service in Bilasipara

BILASIPARA: The Sub Divisional administration and Election Office of Bilasipara Sub Division for the first time has arranged a public hearing (jan sunuwai) in the office of the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) on Tuesday morning with a view to bolster efforts towards public service with the motto of ‘service to all’. The Jan Sunuwai- a coordinated public grievance redressal event, where the public grievances were heard with an aspiration to achieve easy and transparent communication between the public and the administration. The residents of Chapar, Bilasipara and Athani Revenue Circle narrated their grievances relating to the matters of land and revenue, magistracy, electricity, voter cards and other issues faced by them.

The newly joined young Sub- Divisional Officer (Civil) of Bilasipara Srishti Singh gave a patient hearing to their grievances. Circle Officers namely Sari Lalrouktim Lungtao of Bilasipara, Shashi Bhushan Rajkonwar of Chapar, Election Officer Roushinul Alom, Assistant Commissioners Jiyaur Rahman and Namrata Barua along with the employees of the Sub Divisional administration also took part in the ‘Jan Sunuwai’.

It may be mentioned here that this unique program has received a positive response from the common people and the Sub Divisional administration has decided to continue it regularly. Pamphlets on voter awareness has also been distributed in the function.

