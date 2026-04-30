Assam Suraksha Parishad formed to protect indigenous rights, leaders cite immigration concerns

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: A new regional political party, Assam Suraksha Parishad (ASP), has been formed in a significant development aimed at safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities in Assam. The announcement was made at a press conference in Tinsukia under the banner of the Asom Sanmilita Mahasangha (ASM). Leaders associated with the initiative said the party was born out of growing concerns over the gradual erosion of indigenous rights over decades. They alleged that the crisis dates back to the colonial era, when large-scale migration into Assam was encouraged, a trend they claimed continues today.

ASP president Matiur Rahman stated that indigenous communities can only feel secure when political power is restored to them. He accused successive governments of failing to check illegal immigration, warning that indigenous people risk becoming minorities in their own homeland. The party seeks to protect the interests of “genuine indigenous people” based on 1826 and “genuine Indian citizens” based on 1951. It has called for unity among citizens while cautioning against associations that may lead to social discord.

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