Assam: Survey finds 28 white-backed vulture at Mahamaya forest

DHUBRI: A total of 28 rare white-backed vultures, were spotted by the activists of Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam in their field survey conducted this month. This species of vulture is a rarest and endangered bird in the world. Currently, only 5 percent of this bird survives. It is a matter of pride that this rare species is found in the Mahamaya Reserved Forest in Kokrajhar district sharing inter-district border with Dhubri.

According to the survey conducted by the committee in the first week of January 2024, there are 28 white-backed vultures in the Mahamaya forest. Talking to The Sentinel, secretary general of Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam, Dr Haricharan Das said this species of vulture is rare and endangered. It is a migratory bird.

The Himalayan Griffon is a special species of vulture that migrates to the Mahamaya Forest. In 2011, more than 40 vultures were seen in the Mahamaya Forest. However, the number of migratory vultures is declining. Das said the number of vultures is fast declining due to felling of tall trees, rising temperatures, lack of food and food poisoning.

The survey was conducted jointly by the Mahamaya Branch of Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam and members of the Mahamaya Vulture Conservation Committee.

Aranya Suraksha Samity has long been demanding for the protection of white-backed vulture of Mahamaya and to establish a Jatayu Udyan at Mahamaya. Aranya Suraksha Samiti submitted a memorandum to Promod Boro the BTC chief in this regard.

In November last year, the EM of the Forest BTC Ranjit Basumatary laid the foundation stone of the vulture protection project at Mahamaya wherein members of Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam were present.

The Samity also demanded to declare Mahamaya Reserve Forest as Wild Life Sanctuary and submitted a memorandum to BTC EM of Forest, Ranjit Basumatary.

