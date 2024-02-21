Assam: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Set to Thrill Audiences at Jorhat Air Show

ASSAM: The Air Force Base in Jorhat will be alive with dazzling displays of precision and skill as the famous Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force that prepares to thrill the audience in flight of an upcoming show. Scheduled for Wednesday. The event promises to be a lively entertainment, with fighter jets, military vehicles and helicopters. The Surya Kiran squadron of the Indian Air Force is known for its exciting performances, and has a rich history of enthusiastic audiences across the country.

The team usually comprising nine aircraft, carries the motto "Sadhaiva Sarvottam" (Always the Best), led by the experienced pilots who demonstrate a commitment to excellence, SKAT and precision, grace and aviation is the same. With an impressive collection of techniques, the band’s performance wows the audience, showcasing extraordinary human and mechanical abilities.

Apart from entertainment, the airshow also serves as a platform to celebrate the dedication and expertise of the Indian Air Force. Thus it gives the public a chance to see the first-hand incredible skills of the pilots and gives them a deeper appreciation of the Army. It also visualises and aims to encourage the nation’s youth to consider a career in the military. As the SKAT rises, it showcases military aviation prowess of India and also underlines the importance of national security.

Through the incredible performances, the members of the group also instills the spirit of service, sacrifice, instilling pride and joy in the audience. Jorhat Airshow thus delivers a positive aura to a memorable event with a stunning combination of adrenaline-pumping flights. It is a tribute to the dedication and bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. With spectators eagerly awaiting, anticipation is running high with the chances to witness the aerial spectacle transporting to life by the relentless Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team.

