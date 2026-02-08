Assam: Sushri Sengyung first woman in Dima Hasao to win disciplined driving award

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Sushri Sengyung has made history by becoming the first woman in Dima Hasao district to receive a special award for disciplined driving, setting an inspiring example for road safety and responsible behaviour.

The award was presented in recognition of her consistent adherence to traffic rules, safe driving practices, and commitment to promoting road discipline.

Expressing her gratitude, Sushri Sengyung said that disciplined driving is not just about following rules, but about respecting the lives of others. She encouraged fellow citizens, especially young drivers, to strictly follow traffic norms and adopt safe driving habits. This award marks a proud moment for Dima Hasao and underscores the importance of disciplined driving in creating safer communities.

