Assam: SVEEP cell of District Election Office raise awareness on voting among voters of Bokakhat

GOLAGHAT: The SVEEP cell of the District Election Officer’s Office in Bokakhat has taken up various awareness programmes to raise awareness among voters about voting in the first phase of elections to be held on April 19 in Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency no. 10.

In No. 105 Bokakhat Assembly constituency under Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency, street plays were performed at various places at the initiative of the SVEEP cell of the District Election Officer’s Office in Bokakhat. Voters have been presented through street plays on themes such as how every citizen can exercise their franchise and strengthen the process of building a healthy democratic country by exercising their franchise. Street plays were performed today at Kanhra intersection in Kaziranga under No. 105 Bokakhat Assembly constituency, in front of Bokakhat Natya Mandir, Numaligarh Tiniali and at Badulipar under the initiative of SVEEP cell.

