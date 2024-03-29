Assam: SVEEP create awareness among voters in Dhubri District

DHUBRI: SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ and Electoral Participation), Dhubri District Election Office has started affixing stickers on LPG to reach out to the voters and create awareness among them to participate in voting in the parliamentary election. An official of Dhubri engaged in electioneering duty informed that they have been trying various ways to create awareness among the voters by making efforts to educate them about how important their votes are.

“In the healthy functioning of democracy voting is highly an essential tool and enhancing and increasing voting plays pivotal role, so we are leaving no stone unturned for overall increasing the voting percentage,” officer said.

SVEEP is also organizing street plays and meetings in the remotest villages along the international border in Dhubri district to create awareness and educate voters. Dhubri Lok Sabha poll will be held on May 7.

