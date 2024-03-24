Seminar on ‘Indian Knowledge System’ held at Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMAPUR: A seminar on ‘Indian Knowledge System” under the chairmanship of Dr. Lohit Hazarika, President, BSM, Lakhimpur Unit, was successfully organized at Lakhimpur Commerce College on Saturday. The importance of Indian Knowledge System and Holistic Development in Education as well as activities of the various cells of this unit was illustrated by Dr. Debajit Dutta, Vice-President, State Committee and Secretary, BSM, Lakhimpur Unit.

Valued lectures were delivered by Rabin Kakoti, Regional Director, K.K.H State University and Member of Publication Cell, BSM, Badan Kalita, Member of BSM, Lakhimpur Unit and Dr. Sonaram Kalita, Principal, Sankardev College, Pathalipahar and Executive Member, BSM, Lakhimpur Unit.

Dr. Sonali Gogoi Konwar, Principal, Lakhimpur Post Graduate Training College and Executive Member, Dr. Arupa Dutta, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, Lakhimpur Commerce College and Pramukh (Mahila Ayam) also delivered their speeches on the Indian Knowledge System. Lakshyajit Shyam, Assistant Professor of Lakhimpur Commerce College and Saha Pramukh (Gatibidhi) as well as Coordinator Higher Education BSM conducted the seminar.

Valued advice was provided by Chiranjiv Chowlek, Assistant Professor, L.T.K College and Pramukh (Prachar) and Gautam Rajkhowa, Assistant Teacher of Lakhimpur Girls’ HS and Saha Pramukh (Yuva Ayam). The vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr. Pranjal Das, Assistant Professor, L.T.K. College and Pramukh (Yuva Ayam). In the seminar decision was taken to publish books on the Indian Knowledge System under BSM, Lakhimpur Unit.

