Assam: Tata Electronics Initiates Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Facility in Assam with Bhumi Pujan Ceremony

GUWAHATI: The Bhumi Pujan for Tata Electronics' Rs 27000 crore semiconductor ATMP (Assembly Testing Marking and Packaging) facility took place today (August 3) in Morigaon district, Assam. The ceremony was graced by Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

"Today is historic day for Assam" CM Sarma expressed on microblogging site X. Speaking at ceremony, Chief Minister highlighted state's new capability to manufacture world’s most advanced electronic components at semiconductor plant in Jagiroad.

Greenfield project located at site of defunct Hindustan Paper Corporation's (HPC) Nagaon Paper Mill, is set to generate employment for over 30000 people. Assam Government signed agreement in July with Tata Group, leasing over 170 acres of land to company at Jagiroad. First phase of facility is expected to be operational by mid-2025.

Tata Electronics aims to build facility focusing on three key platform technologies: wire bond flip chip and differentiated offering called integrated systems packaging (ISP) There are plans to expand to advanced packaging technologies as project progresses.

Semiconductor assembly and testing is critical part of chip value chain. Wafers manufactured by semiconductor fabs are assembled packaged and tested before final use in various products. Proposed facility is poised to meet growing global demands across key market segments such as AI industrial and consumer electronics according to company.

This project is envisioned to drive industrialization in North-East India under Centre's semiconductor policy, propelled by India semiconductor mission and Assam government's electronics policy. Additionally, it aims to establish ecosystem for local production of semiconductor-grade chemicals and high-purity gases such as neon helium carbon dioxide ammonia silane hydrides and laser gases all used at various manufacturing stages.

In parallel development, Tata Electronics is also setting up Rs 91,000 crore semiconductor fabrication facility at Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) In February Union Cabinet approved proposals for three semiconductor plants Two in Gujarat and one in Assam with estimated total investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.