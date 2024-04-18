Assam: Tea garden workers take voters’ pledge in Udalguri district

Tezpur: Tea garden workers simultaneously took the voters pledge in all 25 large tea estates of Udalguri district. The event was organized by the district administration, Labour Welfare Department and tea garden management of Udalguri district to generate awareness among the voters to uphold the democratic traditions of the country, the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections and to vote in every election.

The District Election Officer and District Commissioner, Udalguri, Javir Rahul Suresh also took part in the pledge taking event in Panery Tea Estate. Other senior officials of the district visited different gardens to be a part of the event. Along with creating awareness on the importance of exercising the right to vote, the main objective of the event was to increase the voting percentage in the tea garden areas.

Also Read: ‘Bengali speakers form 70 per cent voters in Assam’: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Also Watch: