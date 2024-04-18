‘Bengali speakers form 70 per cent voters in Assam’: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Silchar: Bengali speaking milieu would constitute 70 per cent of the total votes in Assam if they rise over their Hindu Muslim religious identities and stick to their linguistic unity, stated the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Addressing an election rally here in Silchar, Banerjee further elaborated that if the rest 30 per cent Assamese voters come together, then the ‘jumlabaaj’ BJP government would be thrown out of power autocratically. The well attended rally at Town Club ground ended with Bihu, dhamail (Sylheti folk) and Manipuri dance with ‘Didi’ participating with the dancers.

Mamata Banerjee in her maiden visit to the Barak Valley after she assumed the chair of the West Bengal Chief Minister in 2011, lambasted the BJP government for issues ranging from the NRC, CAA to price rise and divisive politics in the name of religion. Banerjee said, the TMC would solve the problems like D voter, detention camp, NRC that had been plaguing the Bengalis in Assam for decades.

Banerjee said, the TMC would lead the INDI alliance if they were voted to power. And if the BJP comes for a third time, democracy in India would definitely die an untimely death. “Narendra Modi will ensure no more election in India,” she cautioned.

TMC state president Ripun Bora, MP Susmita Dev and party candidate Radheshyam Biswas also addressed the rally.

Also Read: Complaint lodged against poor and irregular construction of PMGSY road in Dima Hasao

Also Watch: