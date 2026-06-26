Assam Tea Labour Union (ATLU) submits 15-point charter to Baghjan TE management

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: A discussion meeting between the management of Baghjan Tea Estate, located under the Makum constituency of Tinsukia district and representatives of the Assam Tea Labour Union (ATLU) was held at the tea garden on Wednesday. The meeting took place in the presence of ATLU General Secretary Israel Nanda. During the discussion, union representatives submitted a 15 points charter of demands to the estate management. The manager of the tea estate formally accepted the memorandum and assured the workers that the issues raised would be examined and addressed through due process.

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