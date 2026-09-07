Assam tea sector boost as MK Shah Exports declares 20% bonus and expands digital wage payments

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant development for the tea industry in Assam, MK Shah Exports Ltd has announced a 20 per cent bonus for its employees, making it one of the first major tea companies in the state to declare a bonus at this level this year.

The announcement is expected to bring considerable financial relief to thousands of tea garden workers and their families, particularly ahead of the festive season. The company has a substantial presence in Assam and operates a total of 13 tea gardens across four districts.

According to the information available, MK Shah Exports Ltd employs more than 20,000 people across its tea estates in the state. The company’s gardens are spread across Doomdooma, Biswanath Chariali, Dibrugarh and North Lakhimpur.

Of the company’s 13 tea gardens, eight are located in Doomdooma, while two are in Biswanath Chariali, one in Dibrugarh and two in North Lakhimpur.

The 20 per cent bonus declaration is significant for the large workforce dependent on the company’s tea estates. For tea garden workers, annual bonus payments play an important role in meeting household expenses and managing additional financial requirements during the festive period. The company has also made progress in the area of digital wage payments. Two of its tea gardens have reportedly achieved 100 per cent online payment, marking a move towards greater use of digital payment mechanisms for employees.

With more than 20,000 employees associated with its operations in Assam, the bonus announcement by MK Shah Exports Ltd is likely to have a wider economic impact in the tea-growing communities where its gardens operate.

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