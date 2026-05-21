Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) protests OIL-acquisition of tea garden land

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TINSUKIA: The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) staged a protest in Baghjan in Tinsukia district on Wednesday against Oil India Limited (OIL) for acquiring tea plantation land for setting up oil fields, non-payment of daily wages, and non-fulfilment of other demands. The students’ body also threatened an indefinite closure of oil fields functioning in Baghjan TE, Diamuli TE, and Dighaltarang TE.

ATTSA’s Baghjan-Dighaltarang branch organized a two-hour sit-in in front of FGGS’s Hal-Offshore Limited office operating under Oil India Limited, which allegedly failed to pay the daily wages to the workers. They demanded payment of daily wages of temporary workers employed by the oil company, employment of local youths, proper disposal of air and water pollutants in Baghjan and construction of dilapidated roads. The ATTSA leaders contended that since the drilling began in 2002, OIL India had not fulfilled any of its commitments after the acquisition of garden land. They submitted a memorandum to the OIL authority and warned of agitation if the demands mentioned in the memorandum were not resolved within 15 days.

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