Assam Tea Tribes Students Association Protests, Burns Effigy of Chief Minister Over Police Brutality and Land Sale Dispute

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) on Friday burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Mancotta Tea Estate in Dibrugarh over police’s alleged lathicharge against poor workers at Hatikhuli Tea estate. The agitated workers raised slogan against the government and burnt the effigy of Chief Minister of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“We condemned the police brutality against poor garden workers of Hatikhuli Tea Estate. They were lathicharged by police on July 31 for protesting against the selling of garden land for the construction of five-star luxury hotel. The garden land belongs to the poor garden workers and now the land were handed over to the big hotel owners for construction of hotels,” said Lakhindar Kurmi, secretary of ATTSA, Dibrugarh.

“If the government plays with the lives of the tea garden people then we would intensify our movement,” Kurmi said.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati Doctor Loses Rs 2 Crore in Share Market Scam

Also Watch: