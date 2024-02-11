Assam: Teacher of Chatia HS School Basana Hazarika, accorded farewell

JAMUGURIHAT: Basana Hazarika, retired maths teacher of Chatia HS School was accorded a farewell in a meeting held at the conference hall of the meeting with Rajen Sarma, principal of the higher secondary school in the chair on Saturday. Basana Hazarika who had joined Chatia HS School as a mathematics teacher in 1991 and superannuated from her service on January 31 this year. Teachers including Nagen Handique, Maheswar Pathak, Bhaba Saikia, Amrit Horizon, Atul Duora, Chitta Hazarika and principal Rajen Sarma briefly highlighted the contributions of the outgoing teacher. The retired teacher was felicitated with a citation, gamosa, sarai, japi, cheleng sador and a packet of books. Basana Hazarika also addressed the meeting and fondly recalled the memories of bygone days.

