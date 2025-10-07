Assam team to participate in 50th National Senior Yogasan Championship

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Assam team departed on Monday to participate in the 50th National Senior Yogasan Championship, scheduled to be held in Mysuru, Karnataka, from October 9 to 12.

According to Prabhat Chandra Borah, General Secretary of the Assam Yoga Association, the Assam contingent comprises talented athletes, including Priyam Borah, Ishan Borah, Ayushman Mehta, Ankita Dutta, and others. The team is accompanied by experienced referees, including Bichitra Ranjan Bora, Jaya Rani Deka, and Navalakshmi Gogoi.

The Assam team is geared up to showcase their yoga skills and bring laurels to the state. The 50th National Senior Yogasan Championship is expected to witness participation from various states across the country, making it a prestigious platform for athletes to demonstrate their expertise in yoga.

The event aims to promote yoga as a sport and encourage young athletes to adopt this ancient practice for physical and mental well-being.

