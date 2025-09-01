Over 150 take part in district-level yoga competition in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The 14th District-Level Yoga Competition was held on August 31, at Tezpur Government Girls’ Higher Secondary Multipurpose School, with the participation of more than 150 competitors, organized by the Sonitpur District Yoga Association.

The programme began with a march-past and flag hoisting by Nilakanta Sarma, President of Sonitpur District Yoga Association, and Pankaj Kumar Bora, President of the District Bodybuilding Association. The inaugural ceremony was graced by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, who formally declared the competition open. In his address, he noted that while western culture emphasized material pursuits, India’s ancient yoga tradition was today widely admired across the globe.

Several dignitaries, including veteran sportsperson Dr Bishwaranjan Kalita, School Principal Rupam Bora, Zilla Parishad member Swapna Bania, and representatives from various district sports bodies, were present on the occasion.

The competition was conducted across the five categories of Free Flow, Artistic Pair, Rhythmic Pair, Artistic Solo, and Traditional. National and state referees were introduced to the participants by Namita Lahkar, Secretary of the District Yoga Association.

Lahkar informed that this competition had been held annually since 2012, with participation from affiliated centres such as Slim & Strength, Kanyaka Yoga Centre, District Yoga Centre, Naba Suruj Yoga Centre, CBC Yoga Centre, and Yogahome Yoga Centre. She further added that selected participants would represent Sonitpur at the national-level yoga competition, and highlighted that eight participants from the district had earlier received the Government of Assam’s sports scholarship for 2021–22.

