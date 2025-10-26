Assam: ‘Team Unity’ sweeps BUSU election, wins 8 key posts backed by ABSU

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As many as eight candidates of the “Team Unity” backed by the ABSU in the election of Bodoland University Students’ Union (BUSU) have won in different portfolios including the post of general secretary while only three portfolios go to BSU and BONSU.

The winning candidates in eight key seats backed by the ABSU include, vice president: Dwimu Rani Brahma from department of Chemistry, general secretary: Japungsar Brhama from department of History, assistant general secretary: Blownick Narzary from department of Physics, minor games secretary: Amrit Boro from department of Political Science, cultural secretary: Ansai Swargiari from department of Bodo, social service secretary: Pushpanjuli Basumatary from department of Education, common room (boys’) secretary: Bigrai Basumatari from department of Commerce, common room (girls’) secretary: Swapna Rabha from the department of Assamese.

Meanwhile, conveying his Hearty congratulations, the president of the Kokrajhar District Committee, ABSU Kripesh Daimary said it was a proud for them that the “Team Unity”, backed by the ABSU, has achieved a remarkable victory in the Bodoland University Students’ Union Election, 2025, winning eight key seats. He said this victory reflected the students’ faith in peace, unity, and real progress. He called upon all to continue to work together for a vibrant and inclusive Bodoland University.

