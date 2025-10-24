Assam: ABSU and UPPL condemn IED blast in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and the UPPL on Thursday strongly condemned the IED blast on the railway track between Kokrajhar and Salakati railway stations on Wednesday midnight.

The President of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the act of violence and said that it was a direct attack on peace, progress, and the safety of innocent people. He also said that violence in any form stood against the very spirit of democracy, humanity, and the hard-earned peace in the Bodoland region.

The ABSU urged the law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure that the culprits behind this act be brought to justice at the earliest. He also urged the people to remain calm and not be misled by rumours or forces trying to disturb communal harmony saying that peace and unity were the foundations of society and that they must uphold peace together. Boro added that violence would never solve any problem and that therefore everyone should come forward to stand together for lasting harmony.

On the other hand, the General Secretary of the UPPL, Raju Kr Narzary, also strongly condemned the incident and urged the concerned authorities to conduct a strict investigation into the incident.

“We condemn the blast. These kinds of incidents stopped long ago and reoccurrence is really frightening,” Narzary said, adding that people at the helm of affairs must take sustenance of peace seriously. He said that peace was not only a slogan but a solemn collective vision that all stakeholders, Govt, CSOs, law enforcing agencies, individuals, youth groups, women forums, student unions, etc., have to work together on. He hoped that the blast was one odd incident in isolation and appealed to the government to deploy all the resources under its command to nab the culprits. He also said that the UPPL would cooperate in every positive step of the government.

